A makeup artist painted a super realistic 'Mona Lisa' on her face

When fashion and celebrity makeup artist Lisa Houghton is looking for a challenge, she thinks outside of the box. The result? A superrealistic re-creation of Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” — on her face. After months of planning and what could take up to 19 hours of painting, Houghton re-creates famous pieces of fine art, using her face as the canvas.

See more of Houghton’s work here.

Written and produced by Chelsea Pineda.

