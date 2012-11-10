3 Google Execs Just Admitted Google's Desktop Business Will Soon Be An Afterthought

Google’s Rikard Steiber

Photo: Rikard Steiber

A majority of Google’s users will access the search giant’s products via mobile devices in 2013, according to a note to investors from Morgan Stanley which describes three Google executives who presented at the 2012 Open Mobile Summit in San Francisco.Rikard Steiber, Google’s global marketing director for mobile and social advertising; Francisco Varela, YouTube’s global director of platform partnerships; and Rich Miner, general partner at Google Ventures, told the conference that:



Google now considers itself a “mobile first” company.

In 2013, Steiber believes mobile will be the primary way people access Google.

Mobile searches have increased 200% to-date in 2012.

On YouTube: 25% of traffic and 40% of views on now come from mobile devices, a 300% increase in 2012.

Varela believes total mobile traffic to YouTube may soon surpass 50%, as it has already in Korea.

Google recently admitted that the increased supply of cheap mobile ad inventory is actually a threat to its revenue growth.

Related:

Google Admits Mobile Ads Are Causing ‘Deceleration’ In Revenue Growth

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.