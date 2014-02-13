Now 8-12 Inches Of Snow Expected For New York City

A major winter storm that battered parts of the South on Wednesday is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast as it moves up the East Coast Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service is calling for 8 to 12 inches in New York City, falling overnight and continuing into the day on Thursday before winding down on Thursday night. According to Weather.com, the snow will hit New York City after midnight.

“Sleet and rain will likely mix with the snow during the late morning and afternoon hours Thursday,” the Weather Service said in winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. EST Friday.

A huge swath of the United States from Virginia to Maine will be affected by the storm. There is a potential for five or more inches of snow in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Boston, with greater accumulations expected farther north in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine, Weather.com reports.

Accuweather.com senior meteorologist Henry Margusity said: “In some areas from parts of Virginia, northeastward to New England, it may seem like a blizzard at times.”

