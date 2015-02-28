A major Russian opposition figure was just assassinated in Moscow

Prominent Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov was assassinated in Moscow today.

Nemtsov served as a deputy prime minister and a regional governor in the 1990s under previous Russian president Boris Yeltsin, and advised Ukrainian president Yiktor Yushchenko after Ukraine’s “Orange Revolution” in 2004.

More recently, he emerged as one of the leading domestic critics of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

More to come …

