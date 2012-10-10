A Major Rally In Greece Collapsed

Earlier we mentioned how the market hit an air pocket.



It could have something to do with a tilt in Greece.

The Athens market had been up over 1%, as Angela Merkel was in town talking good stuff about keeping Greece in the euro, and so forth.

But then that rally collapsed, and the market is now flat, with the gains evaporating in a matter of seconds.

Here’s an intraday chart via Bloomberg.

Photo: Bloomberg

