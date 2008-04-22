A Mainstream Market For Linux: High-End Mobile Phones

Linux hasn’t caught on in the consumer PC market, but Linux-based operating systems could take an important chunk of the mobile market, research firm ABI Research predicts.



In a report today, ABI projects that some 20% of mid- to high-end phones could run on a Linux-based OS. Leading growth: Increasing support behind a group called the LiMo (Linux mobile) Foundation, whose members include Motorola (MOT), Vodafone (VOD), LG, Texas Instruments (TXN), and NTT DoCoMo; and a helpful marketing push from Google (GOOG), whose Android mobile operating system is Linux-based.

Linux-based mobile operating systems will compete with existing high-end mobile platforms like Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Mobile, Symbian, Apple’s (AAPL) OS X, and RIM’s (RIMM) BlackBerry OS.

