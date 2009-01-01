A Madoff Asset Recovered!

We’re kind of obsessed with the idea of stealing from thieves. It’s a rather brilliant crime since security is usually very chaotic when these scandals arise. For instance, millions of dollars of modern art were apparently stolen from the offices of Drier, LLP, the law firm run by the man who allegedly used his law firm to perpetrate a fraud that ran into the hundreds of millions.



So we were enthralled by the story that someone had lifted property from the mansion owned by Bernie Madoff. Now the story has become even more interesting. It turns out that whoever took the statue wasn’t just a thief, he or she was a thief trying to teach Madoff a lesson. They even call themselves “The Educators!”

Read on:

A $10,000 copper statue reported stolen from the Palm Beach home of multi-million-dollar fraud suspect Bernard Madoff was found with a note attached this morning in some bushes, The Palm Beach Post reports.

The note said: ‘Bernie the Swindler, Lesson: Return stolen property to rightful owners. Signed by — The Educators.’

Palm Beach police said employees of a pest control company stumbled across the statue of two lifeguards sitting on a bench. They found it at about 10:15 a.m. in the area of 700 North Lake Way near the island’s bike trail.

Madoff, a veteran Wall Street money manager, is accused of duping a long list of investors in a $50 billion Ponzi scheme.

Thanks to our friends over at FinAlternatives, we even have a picture of that statue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.