A Lucky Fan Will Get The Chance To Discuss The Infamous 1986 World Series Error With Two Players Who Were In It

We’ve all experienced awkward dinner parties. But nothing quite like this.One lucky (or bitter) fan will win the right to enjoy an eventful evening with Mookie Wilson and Bill Buckner on the 25th anniversary of the infamous 1986 World Series error.



You may recall, it was Wilson’s lazy ground ball for the New York Mets that ran under the glove of the Boston Red Sox’ Bill Buckner that led to the tenth-inning, game-winning run and the Mets’ eventual World Series victory.

Wilson, forever the hero, and Buckner, forever the goat, will be linked for the history of time.

Fortunately, time has eased this wound. The two now regularly appear together at card shows to sign the memorable photograph.

Now the highest bidder, and three of his/her friends, will have an opportunity to break bread and revisit a moment that changed both players’ lives – and, most likely, that of the highest bidder – forever.

The scheduled meal is set for Oct. 25 – exactly 25 years after the 1986 game.

