Man Allegedly Called In aeroplane Bomb Hoax To Get Back At His Girlfriend's Ex

Christopher Shell, like most other passengers, thought his flight from Philadelphia turned around due to “technical problems.”Until heavily armed officers stormed aboard and forced him out of the cabin with pointed weapons.



Shell, it turned out, was caught up in a love triangle that ended in a bomb scare. The Washington Post reports that Shell posted a “compromising” photograph of his ex-girlfriend, Kevin W. Smith Jr.’s new girlfriend, on Facebook.

So Smith allegedly called up the airport and claim that Shell had boarded his flight carrying liquid explosives.

Smith has been arrested and charged, and faces up to 10 years in prison, along with a $50,000 fine.

“It is the type of photograph that would incense a boyfriend,” Smith’s lawyer told the Post.

Shell, cleared of charges, then continued on his trip to Dallas, where he was promptly arrested for outstanding drug warrants.

