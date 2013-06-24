A Lot Of People Are Happy The Ad That Won The Most Awards At Cannes Was Not For Nike Or Volkswagen

Photo: Youtube

Australian ad agency McCann’s Dumb Ways To Die campaign for Metro Trains has claimed the most awards ever at the Cannes Advertising Festival.

The viral campaign raised awareness for train safety by showing animated characters killed by trains, and claimed 32 ‘Lions’, including five Grand Prix awards, 18 gold, three silver and six bronze at the Festival.

According to Darren Davidson at The Australian, the executive behind the campaign said a lot of people were happy the ad was not for a major company such as Nike or Volkswagen.

“This is a local client that has created the world’s favourite campaign. You need a great idea and the commitment to execute it to the level to make it go viral.

“A lot of people I have spoken to think it’s great that this isn’t Nike or Volkswagen, but a train company,” said McCann Melbourne executive creative director John Mescall in the article.

“What people understand is that we’ve created a framework for discussion around rail safety that did not exist six months ago,” he said.

Darren Davidson has more here.



