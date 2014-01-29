A Surprisingly Large Number Of IT Professionals Want To Get Paid In Bitcoin

Can you imagine getting your paycheck in Bitcoin? That would be just dandy for a lot of IT professionals.

Events company Tech in Motion polled 847 IT pros about accepting Bitcoin as payment for work, and more than half, 51%, said yes; another 18% said maybe. Only 10% think Bitcoin won’t last.

It probably helps that the value of Bitcoin is really high right now. As of Tuesday, one Bitcoin is worth about $US850, according to Coindesk.

Tech in Motion IT pros want Bitcoin paychecks.

