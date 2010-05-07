A Lot Of Folks Think JPMorgan Is The Bank Jim Rogers Is Shorting

Yesterday we linked to an Economic Times of India interview with Jim Rogers in which he revealed that he’s shorting a big Western bank that everyone presumes to be stable, but he didn’t say which one it was.



Arthur Cutten at Jesse’s Cafe Americain polled his readers to ask which one it was, and by far the winner was JPMorgan, which took 31% of the votes.

Goldman Sachs was next with 17%.

Some of our own readers guessed that was the one, too, in part because Rogers said his bet had to do with possible volatility in currency, and JPMorgan’s big role in currency derivatives.

