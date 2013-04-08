A Lot Of Domino's Pizza Stores Have Been Slapped With Food Safety Fines

Photo:

Out of more than 160 Domino’s Pizza Stores across New South Wales, 31 collected 50 penalty notices worth $37,180 for food infringements, Esther Han at the SMH has reported.

That’s nearly one-in-five stores hit with fines for pest control problems, using food past its expiry date and using dirty equipment since 2008, according to Han’s article.

The figures are taking from Food Authority data that Fairfax Media obtained under Freedom of Information laws.

Domino’s was the worst, followed by KFC with 40 fines between 24 stores, Pizza Hut with 35 between 20 stores and McDonald’s with 30 between 19 stores.

