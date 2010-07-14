The Amazing Life Of George Steinbrenner

In honour of the recent passing of George Steinbrenner, here are the Greatest Hits of “The Boss.”



Steinbrenner is most well-known for being the owner of the New York Yankees franchise and his micromanaging style of ownership.

He spent lavishly to get the best players on his team and he often clashed with those same players and anyone else who didn’t walk the line.

George Michael Steinbrenner III was born in Rocky River, Ohio On July 4, 1930 He graduated from Williams College in 1952, ... ... joined the Air Force after graduation, and after an honorable discharge, Steinbrenner attended grad school in Ohio State University from 1954-55 where he received a Master's in Physical Education. He eventually joined the family business, Kinsman Marine Transit Company,... ... which would be acquired by the American Shipbuilding Company. George would eventually serve as Chairman and first make his money with the Cleveland-based company. In 1960, Steinbrenner helped form the ABL (an NBA rival) with the creation of the Cleveland Pipers... ... He hired John McClendon (left) as head coach and made him the first African American to coach a major professional basketball team. However, McClendon resigned and claimed Steinbrenner would interfere in his coaching decisions. The Pipers did win the ABL championship though and Steinbrenner looked to move his team to the NBA. He managed to sign star recruit Jerry Lucas (right), but the Piper's move to the NBA would never happen. Steinbrenner's team would completely fold and the ABL would soon shut down as well. After his foray into basketball, Steinbrenner began dabbling in theatre... ... He first co-produced a play called 'The 90 Day Mistress' in 1967 and would invest in just several other shows. In 1973, Steinbrenner headed a group of investors to purchase the New York Yankees... ... from CBS for an estimated total of $8.7 million. Steinbrenner once said: 'I won't be active in the day-to-day operations of the club at all.' Michael Burke (pictured) served as team president since 1966 and was a minority partner in the deal. Steinbrenner indirectly led to Burke's resignation just four months after purchasing the Yankees. The Bronx Zoo era had already begun with the resignation of Michael Burke... Immediately after the final regular season game of 1973, manager Ralph Houk (left) resigned and went on to manage the Detroit Tigers. Legendary General Manager Lee MacPhail (2nd from right) also left the Yankees after the season's end to become president of the American League. In 1974, Steinbrenner pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and... ... for making illegal contributions to the re-election campaign for President Richard Nixon. 'The Boss' was suspended by Commissioner Bowie Kuhn until 1976. Ronald Reagan gave George Steinbrenner a pardon as one of the final acts of his presidency in January 1989. The Yankees signed star pitcher Catfish Hunter... ... to a five-year, $3.75 million contract before the 1975 season. Hunter became the highest-paid player in baseball and became the first of many lavish free agent signings by the Yankees. Steinbrenner might be remembered most for hiring and firing manager Billy Martin five times... ... With Martin in as manager, the Yankees made it to the World Series in 1976 but lost to the Cincinnati Reds. That offseason, Steinbrenner signed slugger Reggie Jackson, and thus began a motif of feuds between Martin, Jackson, and Steinbrenner. The 1977 New York Yankees win the World Series... ... Reggie Jackson became known as 'Mr. October' with his amazing performance at the plate. While this would be Billy Martin's only World Series title as manager, George Steinbrenner would end up with 7 rings as owner of the Yankees. Steinbrenner made Dave Winfield the highest paid player in 1980... ... with a 10-year, $23 million contract. Despite another record signing, the Yankees would struggle in the 1980s and Steinbrenner would find himself in more trouble with the MLB Commissioner. From ESPN: 'In 1989, Winfield sued Steinbrenner for failing to pay the Winfield Foundation the $300,000 guaranteed in the outfielder's contract. Steinbrenner then paid Howie Spira, a gambler, $40,000 for dirt on Winfield. Commissioner Fay Vincent wasn't amused. On July 30, 1990, he banned Steinbrenner for life from running the Yankees. Two years later, Vincent allowed Steinbrenner to return for the 1993 season.' Steinbrenner in the media The Simpsons poked fun at Steinbrenner's policy on hair, and he was portrayed as a fast-talking, shrewd businessman on Seinfeld. In Joe Torre's first year as Yankees manager and Derek Jeter's first year as the starting shortstop, Steinbrenner finally stuck with one manager and a core of players to build around. Jeter and Torre would win four World Series titles for Steinbrenner. George Steinbrenner would retire in 2006... ... and leave the Yankees to be run by his sons, Hank and Hal. Want More Baseball? Then Check Out The 20 Most Popular Fantasy Baseball Team Names And What They Mean

