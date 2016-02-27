We got a peek inside the starchitect-designed luxury apartments that are dramatically changing New York City's skyline

Courtesy of Via 57West A view of Via 57 West from the Hudson River.

Via 57 West, a luxury residential building designed by star Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, is changing the Manhattan skyline. The unique pyramid-like building, with a 22,000-square-foot sloping courtyard in its center and floor-to-ceiling windows, has been capturing the attention of architecture fans since renderings were first revealed in 2009.

The building, which has a total 709 units, was built with sustainability in mind. The energy-efficient building recycles 60,000 gallons of water a day, and it was built using responsibly forested wood. Not to mention, with 178 different floor plans, there’s a fit for any type of living situation.

Starting March 1, the units will be on the rental market — aside from the building’s 142 affordable housing units, that is, which range from $565 for a studio to $1,067 for a three-bedroom apartment and were filled via a lottery late last year. Average prices for the market-rate apartments range from $2,770 for a studio to $16,500 a month for a four-bedroom apartment.

Business Insider recently got to peek inside five different units, each with a unique floor plan. We were in awe with what we saw.

APARTMENT #1, two-bedroom, two-bath: This particular unit runs for $7,200 per month and is 1,024 square feet. Sarah Jacobs Thanks to the building's tetrahedron-like design, some of the apartments are lucky enough to have not one, but two balconies. Here, the smaller room of this two-bedroom apartment leads out to a patio space. Sarah Jacobs The master bedroom is separated by a small hallway. Sarah Jacobs The kitchens are built with Italian wood cabinetry. Sarah Jacobs All of the bathrooms have herringbone-patterned white tiles -- a nod to the overall crisscross design of the building. No matter the size of the apartment, the bathrooms are pretty spacious. Sarah Jacobs APARTMENT #2, studio: The lowest price point we saw was a 426-square-foot studio. Sarah Jacobs This unit runs for $2,900 per month. Sarah Jacobs Energy Star packages featuring GE, Blomberg, and Bosch appliances are available to all units. As an added bonus, each unit has a dishwasher and a washer and dryer, a rare luxury in New York City. Sarah Jacobs APARTMENT #3, one-bedroom: This unit is perfect for someone who likes to host. Sarah Jacobs At 754 square feet, the apartment has a dining area separate from the living room. Sarah Jacobs The unit runs for $4,600 per month. Sarah Jacobs APARTMENT #4, alcove studio: This apartment has a cosy, enclosed study -- perfect for a home office setup. Sarah Jacobs The space is 645 square feet, with a breakfast bar. Sarah Jacobs The alcoved bedroom portion of the studio is neatly tucked away, creating a separation between the common living space. Sarah Jacobs This particular unit rents for $3,800 per month. Sarah Jacobs APARTMENT #5, one-bedroom: This true one-bedroom has both a breakfast bar in the kitchen area... Sarah Jacobs ...as well as a space for a table on the other side of the living room. Sarah Jacobs All kitchens are built with the pure white caesarstone countertops and backsplashes. Sarah Jacobs The bedroom is spacious, and the entire apartment is 773 square feet. Sarah Jacobs This particular unit runs for $4,000 per month. Sarah Jacobs There are also various amenities in the building, including a swimming pool, screening room, outdoor lounges, indoor putting green, basketball court, a poker room, and more. Via 57West Affordable housing tenants are set to move in the second week of March, with market-rate tenants next. Sarah Jacobs Lobby area

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.