A look inside the insanely successful life of Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen

Marc Andreessen is best known for co-founding internet browser Netscape and later launching Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley’s most famous venture capital firms.

Today, it has $US4.2 billion under management. Andreessen was an early investor in tech companies like Facebook and Twitter, and has overseen its investments in hot, billion-dollar startups like Airbnb.

Andreessen’s net worth was an estimated $US600 million in 2012 and has likely only increased since — not bad for someone who grew up in a sleepy “no-stoplight town” in rural Wisconsin.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

