A look inside the insanely successful life of Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen

Marc Andreessen is best known for cofounding the internet browser Netscape and launching Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley’s most famous venture-capital firms.

Today, a16z has $4.2 billion under management. Andreessen was an early investor in tech companies like Facebook and Twitter and has overseen its investments in hot billion-dollar startups like Airbnb.

Andreessen’s net worth was an estimated $600 million in 2012 and has likely increased since — not bad for someone who grew up in a sleepy “no-stoplight town” in rural Wisconsin.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is an investor in Business Insider.

When he was 9 years old, Andreessen taught himself BASIC programming from a library book. Once he hit high school, he'd already grown bored of his TRS-80, an early personal computer. In college, Andreessen spent two months working 80-hour weeks in a computer lab, building a web browser he called Mosaic. He and his team gave away Mosaic to 2 million users for free. This caught the attention of James Clark, the founder of Silicon Graphics. He and Andreessen cofounded Netscape in 1994. In 2006, Andreessen married Laura Arrillaga, the daughter of Silicon Valley real-estate tycoon John Arrillaga and the founder of the Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund. He and Arrillaga live in a 9,000-square-foot home filled with modern art in Atherton, just five minutes from Andreessen Horowitz's offices. Today, Andreessen Horowitz has $4.2 billion under management. The firm invests in hot startups like Slack, Lyft, Airbnb, and Pinterest.

