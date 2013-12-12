This Is The 'Harvard Of Santa Schools,' Where The Absolute Best Santas Go To Train For The Holiday Season

A new video from the Associated Press offers a unique look at “the Harvard of Santa Schools,” where St. Nicks in training can go to hone their craft.

At the three day program hosted by the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School — the oldest continuously running school of its kind — over 100 Santas from around the world gather to learn the finer points of makeup application, reindeer maintenance, and, of course, caroling.

Check out the AP’s video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

