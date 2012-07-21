A Look At The Earnings Of Top Ranked Professional StarCraft II Players

Photo: Courtesy of Major League Gaming

In anticipation for this weekend’s MLG StarCraft 2 Summer Arena, we want to introduce you to two of the hottest players on the scene: Jung Jong Hyun, aka “Mvp” and Lim Jae Duk, aka “NesTea.”To these two players, “StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty” (SC2) isn’t just a game, it’s a way of life. Which is exactly why they’re both professional SC2 players. Yes, they’re paid to play video games.



NesTea, a 29-year old Zerg player from South Korea, plays for Team “Incredible Miracle” (IM). Team IM was founded in 2010 by five former “StarCraft: Brood War” players: NesTea (formerly ZergBong), Mvp, TT, ChRh (formerly Kyumer), and LosirA. While some players have since retired and some new players have joined since its creation, these “IM” players are constant forces to be reckoned with in the gaming world.

In fact, Team “Incredible Miracle” boasts not one but two GOMTV Global StarCraft II League (GSL) Code S champions: Lim “NesTea” and Jung “Mvp.” The GSL is the major league in South Korea, where “Code S” refers to the major league (there’s also a minor league–Code A). With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that they are currently the highest earning team globally with a total earning of $629,925.

According to StarCraft II earnings online, Jung “Mvp” is not only the highest ranked player on the team, he’s also the second highest earning player in the league at the moment. At just 21, this young Terran player is “the complete package.” Over the past three years (2010, 2011, and 2012) he’s managed to earn over $300,000 in prize money ($303,120, to be exact). And with the start of the summer season, he’s likely to add (considerably) to that figure. In comparison, Greg “Idra” Fields–the highest-ranking American player in the league–has only managed to win $55,575 over the past three years. While that number is impressive as a stand alone figure, it unfortunately leaves him as the 21st highest earning player in the league (out of a possible 50).

A list of total earnings from the past 3 years.

Here’s a screenshot taken from StarCraft II earnings online of the top 21 players in the league along with their total earnings from 2010, 2011, and 2012.To understand how a player can make so much playing a video game, ESFI World released a stats sheet breaking down how much each player made in prize money for the month of June 2012. At the MLG Spring Championship, South Korean Zerg player DongRaeGu (DRG, for short) amassed a whopping portion of the $76,000 in prize money.

Now that you know how much Jung “Mvp” can earn in one year playing SC2, watch him in action as he battles his “Incredible Miracle” teammate, Lim “NesTea.”



Unfortunately, both Jung “Mvp” and Lim “NesTea” won’t be competing in this weekend’s MLG Summer Arena. But here are four other awesome players to watch.

MLG’s Summer Arena kicks off this Friday up and for grabs is a share of $26,400 in prize money. The main SC2 Arena starts at 4:30 PM EST. If you’re not in New York City, you can also watch the weekend event for free via live stream in standard definition.

