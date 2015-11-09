What it's like to stay at the best hotel in Ireland

Ashford Castle The Guinness family built this dining room in honour of King George V, who visited Ashford Castle in 1905.

Ashford Castle, which sits on 350 acres on the shores of Lough Corrib in County Mayo, Ireland, is a five-star hotel that treats its guests to sheer opulence.

Dating back to 1228, the castle has luxurious rooms with plush beds and almost every activity guests can imagine, from cycling to lessons at Ireland’s oldest falconry school.

The hotel ranked 4th on our list of the best hotels in Europe and was our top-ranked hotel in Ireland, in addition to being 3rd on Travel + Leisure’s ranking of the world’s best hotels.

Luckily, this upcoming season is one of the best times to visit, as it’s less crowded and guests can enjoy stunning foliage in the castle’s gardens.

Keep reading to see why Ashford Castle is the perfect place for guests looking to feel like royalty.

