A Look Inside Israel's Bomb Shelters [PHOTOS]

REUTERS/Baz Ratner Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014.

It’s an all-too-common occurrence in Israel over nearly a month of conflict with Hamas. People will be carrying out the days tasks, running errands, buying groceries, meeting with friends in a cafe, when a loud siren will blast, alerting citizens off a potential shelling. Everyone rushes to the nearest bomb shelter to wait it out.

Sometimes they must wait a matter a minutes until loud booms from the Iron Dome defence system destroying the rockets signal safety once again. Other times, shelter seekers must spend the entire day in a connected system of stark-looking underground chambers.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014.

Vocativ reports that seeking refuge in these spaces has become so frequent, the shelters have now begun to replace nightclubs or bars as places where young people meet.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen An Israeli woman blowdries a teenager’s hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014.

Although there’s a ceasefire currently in place, the last one collapsed in a matter of hours and it isn’t clear if the war if heading towards a conclusion. It’s possible that Israelis will be spending even more time in the shelters — which especially trying on children.

REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 10, 2014.

Because attacks are so frequent, bomb shelters are everywhere. Most public, industrial, and residential building have them, as mandated by a law passed in 1951. They’re even found on the beach.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, 2014.

Staying in bomb shelters have become such a everyday occurrence that a Facebook group has been started documenting “Bomb Shelter Selfies.”

REUTERS/Baz Ratner Israelis stand at the entrance of a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014.

