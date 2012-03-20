The Boxing Gym That Trained Mike Tyson And Muhammad Ali Is Where Wall Street Now Goes To Blow Off Steam

Gleason’s Gym, which first opened in 1937 in the Bronx, NY, and is now located in Brooklyn,is the oldest active boxing gym in the U.S.



It has turned out some of the most famous boxers in the sport’s history. Legends like Jake LaMotta, Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson all trained at Gleason’s at one point.

While Gleason’s still trains some professional boxers, today many of its members are business men and women who have adopted the rigorous routine of boxing as their daily workout, says owner Bruce Silverglade.

The new clientele combined with the rich history of the gym, creates an interesting mix of cultures that probably says as much about the sport of boxing as it does about the evolving demographic of New York City.

Watch the video below.

Produced By Robert Libetti

