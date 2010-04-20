Inside Apple's Huge New Industry

Photo: Apple

Amr Ramadan is general manager of Vimov. Vimov makes Weather HD (iTunes link), currently number 7 on the paid iPad app charts. It was as high as number 3 on the charts.Much has been said and written about the magic of the iPad, how it would be the saviour of industries, and how it would transform and reshape the world.



Having an application, Weather HD (watch trailer), in the Top 10 top-paid list, we wanted to share our early look into how the numbers really are, and what the iPad App Store is shaping to become. We will use our own sales numbers to estimate how everyone else is faring out, and how much the iPad App Store is worth.

If you’d rather not go through the details, you can jump right into the summary.

Introduction

We had Weather HD approved for sale on March 30. Some hour of the day on March 31, Apple made it possible for anyone to download iPad applications, even though the iPad was still not available for sale.

On April 1st, Weather HD became the number four top-selling iPad application, only after Apple’s own Pages, Numbers and Keynote, and on April 2nd, it continued to be the top-selling 3rd party iPad application. In those two days, we sold a little under 2,000 copies of Weather HD, at $0.99 a pop. Not too bad, considering the iPad wasn’t even out yet.

Sales of Weather HD stretched further with the release of the iPad, making about 3,500 units on the launch day. Our rank then relaxed for a few days, falling to the 20s, but then we raced back up till as high as the #3 spot.

This high-start, dive, and then jump, while surely affected our sales, gave us the ability to see how sales were at various spots in the App Store’s charts, and with a bit of maths, and by correlating Weather HD’s sales and ranks, to the ranks of other applications, and mixing in the numbers from Apple’s Top Grossing list, we were able to have a good estimate on basically how much money is flowing in the App Store!

We will start by using our own sales and ranks data for Weather HD to draw the bigger picture. While we were the fourth (and a couple of hours the fifth) on the launch day, getting about 3500 downloads, 10 days later when we became the third, we saw a little over 2,250 downloads. We attribute this variance to a launch fever, and we will thus not include in our analysis the first four days.