A LOOK BACK IN TIME: 6 Listings That Revisit Architectural Styles Of The Past

Kicking things off is the McMansion, arguably not be an architectural 'style' at all but a jaunty way to start out nonetheless. Identified much like that noisy cousin at family dinner--by the way it sticks out and its general imposition on its surroundings--McMansions rose to popularity in the 1980s and were first referenced in the New York Times on August 27, 1998: '20 mansions were planned for the development, each designed to look like the biggest house in town,' wrote Benjamin Cheever. 'The McMansion we thought of as ours had an enormous kitchen, more than two stories high.'

His description still proves apt; while not one aesthetic defines McMansion architecture, they are usually at least two stories high and they do typically have large kitchens. The one pictured to the right, for example, is a 4,400-square-foot Lexington, Ky., creation asking $699K. Perched in a subdivision called 'Tuscany,' it's got five bedrooms, six bathrooms, 18-foot ceilings, 11-foot-tall windows, and, of course, a 'large gourmet kitchen.' Also, there's a 'green space to the left of the house where no home can be built.'

Perhaps a silver lining? Anyhoo, sad news for McMansions and the developers who love them: they're on the way out. A recent story in the Wall Street Journal maintained that most of America's 80M Gen Y'ers would prefer to be in an urban centre: 'Lawn-mowing not desired.'