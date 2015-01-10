Here's How The Longest War In America's History Unfolded

Lucas Jackson/Reuters A U.S. soldier from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fires a Javelin missile system during their first training exercise of the new year near operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015.

The US combat mission in Afghanistan officially concluded last week, putting an end to the longest war in American history.

The 13-year war, known as Operation Enduring Freedom, saw the deaths of 2,356 American soldiers, along with thousands of Taliban and Al Qaeda fighters — as well as Afghan civilians.

Roughly 13,000 troops, including 10,000 Americans, will remain in Afghanistan for two years to train and advise Afghan security forces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.