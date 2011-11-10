A Look Back At The Unbelievable Rise And Fall Of Silvio Berlusconi

Photo: AP

Silvio Berlusconi has dominated Italian politics since 1994. If Italy is in bad shape, he’s the man to blame.This week he announced he will quit his role as Prime Minister.



Few individuals have had such a profound and prolonged effect on a Western democracy.

Here’s what you need to know about Berlusconi’s history, his power, and his legacy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.