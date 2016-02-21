These photos show eerie glimpse into what a Walmart looked like on its last ever day of business

In late January, 269 Walmarts around the world closed for good, leading to major sales and empty aisles.
The closures affected 154 stores and 10,000 employees in the US.
Before the Walmart locations closed up shop, retail photographer Nicholas Eckhart visited a Supercenter in Bedford, Ohio to document the store in its final days.
Here are some of the photos that Eckhart took on January 28 — the location’s last ever day of business:
Nicholas Eckhart
Nicholas Eckhart
The Bedford, Ohio location was one of 12 Walmart Supercenters that closed across the US in late January.
Nicholas Eckhart
