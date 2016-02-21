These photos show eerie glimpse into what a Walmart looked like on its last ever day of business

In late January, 269 Walmarts around the world closed for good, leading to major sales and empty aisles.

The closures affected 154 stores and 10,000 employees in the US.

Before the Walmart locations closed up shop, retail photographer Nicholas Eckhart visited a Supercenter in Bedford, Ohio to document the store in its final days.

Here are some of the photos that Eckhart took on January 28 — the location’s last ever day of business:

From outside the Supercenter, everything seemed normal -- except for the 'store closing' banner. Nicholas Eckhart Inside, however, most shelves were empty. Nicholas Eckhart Nicholas Eckhart Sales had attracted shoppers who completely cleared out the store. Nicholas Eckhart Nicholas Eckhart The aisles that still had items in stock were messy and disorganized. Nicholas Eckhart Nicholas Eckhart Nicholas Eckhart The grocery section was empty. Nicholas Eckhart Nicholas Eckhart The video games were gone. Nicholas Eckhart Only a few pots of paint remained. Nicholas Eckhart Auto care was barren. Nicholas Eckhart And, most of the garden center was out of commission. Nicholas Eckhart All in all, the location was a far cry from the typical bustling Walmart Supercenter. Nicholas Eckhart Nicholas Eckhart Nicholas Eckhart The Bedford, Ohio location was one of 12 Walmart Supercenters that closed across the US in late January. Nicholas Eckhart Nicholas Eckhart While this location is closed for good, the company says that it still plans to open more than 100 US stores in the next year, including 50 to 60 Supercenters. Nicholas Eckhart

