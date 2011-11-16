Check Out The 5 Vending Machines Of The Future

The vending industry has traditionally been dominated by independent small- and medium-sized business owner. More and more, big-name companies and popular retailers are getting into the game, and that too will change how we shop.

AVT cites the economic case for self-service kiosks. Mall stores produce about $330 a square foot per year in sales, while a kiosk can generate between $3,000 and $10,000 a year, it says.

The push toward self-serve checkout in supermarkets and the popularity of dedicated vending machines such as Coinstar's(CSTR) Redbox DVD renters are encouraging companies to push out 'nontraditional products' via vending machines, Kasavana says.

AVT, for example, has helped with specialised vending machine and kiosks for Gillette, Wal-Mart(WMT), Bacardi and Grey Goose.

Traditional vending machine mainstays such as Kraft Food(KFT) have been working with companies including Crane Merchandising Systems, North America's largest manufacturer of food, snack and beverage vending machines, to overhaul its offerings.

Even social media may be influencing the industry. Recently, Nokia(NOK) and marketing agency 1000 Heads partnered on a promotional vending machine that, activated by check-ins via the Foursquare smartphone app, dispenses customised swag.

Among the more visible examples of breaking the mould is Best Buy(BBY), with its Express machines offering a variety of electronics and accessories.

'It has been successful, but it is heavily dependent on location,' Kasavana says. 'In a college campus, airport it or business centre it is great.'

From a consumer standpoint, buying from a known retailer such as Best Buy means there's somewhere to go in case of a problem with the transaction or product. Kasavana says other, third-party sellers may find it harder to cultivate consumer trust.

'From a consumer's point of view, you don't have the same recourse,' he says. 'The chain of command is a little bit different when you have a nonbranded machine vs. a branded machine.'

Kasavana expects to see retailers increasingly jumping in on the vending machine model.

Airports are a natural location for these machines, but come with challenges.

Kasavana recalls working with Staples(SPLS) on a machine that was intended to offer the office supply chain's 25 best-selling items.

'The problem with the airport location is that the real estate is so expensive,' he says. 'The retail vendors who are there don't want to see those machines infringing on their expensive property. So what they did was put the machines in before you go through security. That's a killer. When people get to the airport the first thing they want to do is get by security, so if the machines are there before you go through it really is a problem.'

Despite such logistical issues, retail chains are likely to find new, creative ways to boost sales with vending machines.

Already, Kasavana says, there are bookstores putting machines outside their stores to offer a selection of best-sellers after closing time.

'Another unique idea is selling the soundtrack or other movies by a star when you are leaving a theatre,' he says. 'You went to the movies and saw some Tom Cruise movie. On the way out, all of his other movies and the soundtrack could be available for download or instant purchase.'

Source: The Street.