A Look At The Numbers Shows Just How Dominant ESPN IS

ESPN is the self-proclaimed “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” and for good reason. A closer look at some of ESPN’s own internal numbers shows just how much the network is intertwined in our lives…

ESPN is in 98.5 million* homes in the United States and is one of the biggest reasons cable bills are so high. As recently as 2011, ESPN was charging cable providers $4.69 per customer per month. That was more than $4.00 more than the average cable network ($0.26).

Only 2% of Americans have not heard of ESPN. Another 5% have heard of ESPN but are not “familiar with it.”

ESPN is on in 980,000 households per hour in a typical day and peaks at 2.3 million homes in primetime. Overall, 1.34 million homes are tuned to one of ESPN’s networks on average and 2.84 million in primetime.

In the last quarter of 2012, ESPN had the 10 most-watched cable programs and 22 of the top 25.

113 million people use some form of ESPN media (TV, radio, internet, magazine) on a weekly basis, and the average person spends 6 hours, 57 minutes each week using ESPN media. That translates to 785.4 million total hours of usage.

In January, 62.6 million different people used ESPN digital content. If those people formed their own country, it would be the 23rd largest in the world, with more people than Italy, South Korea, and Spain.

* Interestingly, ESPN2 is in 39,000 fewer homes than ESPN. This suggests that there is probably only one or two cable providers in this country that offers ESPN but not ESPN2.



