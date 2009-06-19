A Look At The Future Of The TV Business





This is a live baseball game on our iPhone 3G, streamed over AT&T’s 3G network, that we get to watch for free via Major League Baseball’s $10 At Bat app.

The video quality is not great (it’s better over wi-fi). But the idea that we’re watching a live baseball game through the air, on our phone, which fits into our pocket is still crazy impressive to us.

Yes, a broadcast/cable network (Tribune-owned WGN) is actually producing this broadcast — the same one we watch in HD on our computers, via MLB.TV. Still think the TV industry isn’t in the first inning of massive disruption?

