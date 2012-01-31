A Look At The Capital Strength Of The 20 Largest Banks In America

Photo: RightIndex via Flickr

As Greece flirts with default, the focus in the U.S. is shifting to the capital strength of domestic banks with plenty to lose.DealBook’s Peter Eavis reports that five of the biggest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, have more than $80 billion exposure to the riskiest European sovereigns — Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain. And the credit default swaps the banks bought to protect themselves against a credit event may never pay out.



But there’s more to worry about than Europe, based on a handy new note from Royal Bank of Canada that details the capital ratios of the 20 biggest US banks in the fourth quarter of 2011.

It shows a rise in the banks’ average Tier 1 capital ratio to 10.45 per cent, from 10.29 per cent in the third quarter, reflecting divestments and capital raising throughout the industry.

But under the incoming Basel III capital rules, which are set to drag down the average Tier 1 ratio to 9.00 per cent, some of the largest lenders, which tend to lag regional firms, will need to do more to meet the new 8.5 per cent requirement.

While non-performing assets and charge-offs generally declined in the fourth quarter, any turnaround could also force banks to raise more capital in stressed markets — and there are already plenty of jitters.

