A Look At Some Of The Climate Bill's Ugly Additions

The climate bill sitting in the Senate awaiting a proper write up and debate is larded with much too much fat. The LA Times dug into some of the last minute additions the House slapped on before approving the bill.

Here’s what they found:

Melissa Bean (D-Ill): Added a section to prevent regulatory action that could shut down the market for over the counter derivatives.

Ed Perlmutter (D-CO): Added loan guarantees and other incentives for solar panels and other “in home” electricity sources. Also added rules to prevent homeowners associations from banning rooftop solar panels.

East Coast Reps that were nervous about losing jobs to the midwest made it more difficult for power transmission lines to be installed anywhere but west of the Rockies.

“Sweetners” for natural gas powered cars and rewars for Chicago Climate Exchange participants.

Will some of these provisions be undone in the Senate? Maybe, but it’s more than likely we’ll see even more crap added into the final bill.

