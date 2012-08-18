A Look At Inflation From 1872 To Present

The August 2011 Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (CPI-U) released on Aug. 15 puts the July year-over-year inflation rate at 1.41%, which is a little over one-third the 3.82% average since the end of the Second World War. For a comparison of headline inflation with core inflation, which is based on the CPI excluding food and energy, see this monthly feature.



For better understanding of how CPI is measured and how it impacts your household, see my Inside Look at CPI components.

For an even closer look at how the components are behaving, see this X-Ray View of the data for the past five months.

The Bureau of labour Statistics (BLS) has compiled CPI data since 1913, and numbers are conveniently available from the FRED repository (here). My long-term inflation charts reach back to 1872 by adding Warren and Pearson’s price index for the earlier years. The spliced series is available at Yale Professor Robert Shiller’s website. This look further back into the past dramatically illustrates the extreme oscillation between inflation and deflation during the first 70 years of our timeline. Click here for additional perspectives on inflation and the shrinking value of the dollar.