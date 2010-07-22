A Look At Housing Inventory Shows Why Prices Must Go Down This Year

Earlier I mentioned that a normal housing market usually has under 6 months of supply. The NAR reported that months of supply was at 8.3 months in May, and the months of supply was probably be higher in June (to be reported tomorrow).

A quick estimate: If sales are 5.3 million (SAAR) in June, and inventory stays the same at 3.9 million units, the months of supply will rise to 8.8 months in June.

This is calculated as: 3.9 divided by 5.3 * 12 (months) = 8.8 months of supply.

For July, if sales fall to 4.5 million (it could be lower) and inventory is still at 3.9 million units, months of supply will rise to 10.4 months.

I think these estimates are conservative (actual will probably be higher). For reference, the all time record high was 11.2 months of supply in 2008.

This level of supply will put additional downward pressure on house prices.

