John Paulson Hoarding More Gold Than Several Countries Combined

By now, everyone and their cat knows gold is the hottest commodity on the planet.



EconomPic (via The Reformed Broker) has compiled an interesting chart of who is holding the most gold. And who happens to take the top position? None other than John Paulson and company:

Oh, and by the way: Paulson owns more gold than several major countries – combined.

