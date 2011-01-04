The Best Email Services For Your Business

What's New: Microsoft recently placed its e-mail service Windows Live Hotmail in its growing suite of online business tools called Office Web Apps, a stripped-down version of Microsoft Office. Hotmail had been among the first free Web-based e-mail tools for consumers.

What's Good: Hotmail now offers surprisingly powerful, if basic, business features. The e-mail inbox and folder layout is clean and easy to understand. It offers essentially limitless storage, though Microsoft will notify you if your usage spikes which will require some small adjustments in your settings. A time-saving Sweep feature allows all the information in a folder to be moved at once. Hotmail also added a second e-mail domain name, live.com, which businesses can adapt to easily -- [email protected] looks much more professional than [email protected]

What's Bad: Support is limited for advanced e-mail functions that allow for the collaboration found in competitors like Google Apps Mail, which supports direct integration of everything from documents to calendars. Hotmail does not sync well with outside e-mail software other than Microsoft's Outlook. If you are using other collaborative tools like 37signals LLC's Basecamp to manage tasks, projects and due dates, integration can be clumsy. Plus, the limited features may feel restrictive quickly. For example, tagging, which involves assigning keywords to identify and organise emails, is limited. Overall, a growing business is likely outgrow Hotmail quickly.