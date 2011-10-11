A Look At Four "Totally Bad Bears"

But when we adjust total returns for inflation, the picture changes rather dramatically. The inflation of the 1970s drops the total return to a level comparable with today (-25.7% then versus -3.4% now). The Tech Bust comes in at -28.4% and the equivalent point in the Great Depression, a deflationary period, was -45.3%.

Here is a table showing the relative performance of these four cycles at the equivalent point in time (1009 market days).

For a better sense of how these cycles figure into a larger historical context, here’s a long-term view ofsecular bull and bear markets, adjusted for inflation, in the S&P Composite since 1871.

For a bit of international flavour, here’s a chart series that includes the so-called L-shaped “recovery” of the Nikkei 225. I update these weekly.

These charts are not intended as a forecast but rather as a way to study the current market in relation to historic market cycles.

Note from dshort: In my previous commentaries on these bad bears, I used the Dow for the first event and the S&P 500 for the other three. However, I’m now including a pair of total return version of the chart, which requires dividend data. Thus I’m now using the S&P 90, for which I have dividend data. The S&P 90 was a daily index launched by Standard & Poor’s in 1926 and preceded the S&P 500, which dates from March 1957.

Inflation adjusted is based on the Consumer Price Index.

