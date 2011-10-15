A Look At Apple's iCloud

This week in The New York Times, I reviewed Apple’s new iPhone 4S. But the new phone is only one of the big Apple news items this week. On Wednesday, iCloud went live.



This new service is the latest incarnation of what has been called iTools, then .Mac, then MobileMe.

There are three bits of good news about iCloud.

Click here to continue reading at the New York Times…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.