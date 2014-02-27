The Kindle Fire Is Giving A Big Boost To Amazon's Revenues From Digital Media

Amazon keeps expanding its reach. Video has been among Amazon’s biggest pushes recently. The company has begun creating original content for Amazon Prime Instant Video, and more recently, rumours are circulating that a streaming device to rival the Apple TV will debut from Amazon in March.
Where does this leave the Kindle Fire amid all this fast-paced media expansion?
The device has been losing market share lately, and looking less relevant to Amazon’s overall strategy.
But according to a report from BI Intelligence, the Kindle Fire is actually a critical component of Amazon’s monetization of its digital media services.
Instead of squeezing a margin from its hardware sales, Amazon generates revenue from Kindle Fire users in other ways. It encourages them to download from Amazon’s vast digital library of apps and media, view ads, and access related services like e-commerce.
In the report, we dig into available data on Amazon’s unique mobile strategy. Amazon has achieved respectable results in terms of app downloads and app revenue on Kindle Fires, and yet is often left out of mobile platform analyses that focus on Apple, Google, and Microsoft.
Here are some of the key takeaways on the Kindle Fire ecosystem:
- The Kindle has not managed to achieve real scale globally: The Kindle line, including e-readers, took only a 2% share of global tablet shipments in the third quarter of this year, according to BI Intelligence estimates. That share will bounce back in the fourth quarter, since Kindle sales are strongly influenced by holiday gift-giving. However, due to competition from low-priced Android tablets, Kindle isn’t likely to be more than a slice of the tablet market.
- But a massive, global consumer base isn’t everything. The Kindle ecosystem will account for 11% of Amazon’s total revenues this year, according to Morgan Stanley, including revenues from digital content streaming and downloading, app purchases, and advertising revenues.
- Amazon Prime subscriptions are another key source of Amazon revenue, and Kindle Fires encourage subscriptions because subscribers receive free unlimited video streaming and e-book borrowing. Morningstar estimates that there will be more than 10 million total Amazon Prime subscribers this year.
- The Amazon Appstore is also generating strong revenue results. Popular Kindle Fire apps are generating 59 cents of revenue for every dollar earned by top apps in the Google Play store, according to a Distimo study. Download volumes are about half those on Google Play for top app titles — impressive considering how many more Android devices are in circulation.
- Amazon’s platform is in a major global expansion phase: Earlier this year, Amazon began selling high-end Kindle Fire models in 170 countries and brought the Amazon Appstore online in 200 countries.
- Meanwhile, Amazon’s advertising programs on the Kindle Fire also generate nearly $US200 million in ad revenue for the company, according to projections.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
