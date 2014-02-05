Amazon's Kindle Fire Is Losing Share To Android Tablets, But The Device Is Still Succeeding At Earning Money From Users

Holiday sales of Amazon’s Kindle Fire HDX were not strong enough for Amazon to maintain tablet market share. The company shipped just 5.8 million tablets in the fourth quarter, compared to 41 million shipments of Android tablets. The Kindle’s performance resulted in a dip in market share from 10% in the fourth quarter of 2012 to 8% at the end of last year, according to BI Intelligence estimates, which are based on data from Strategy Analytics, IDC, and Canalys.

Certainly, Amazon can’t be thrilled with the tablet’s performance. But in realty, Amazon has admitted that it sells the devices at cost, and the idea was never to have the most popular tablet out there.

Instead, as BI Intelligence details in a recent report, the Kindle Fire is about giving Amazon users one more means of accessing the company’s vast digital library.

Amazon generates revenue from Kindle Fire users by encouraging them to download from Amazon’s library of apps and media, view ads, access related Internet services like e-commerce, and join its Amazon Prime all-in-one loyalty service. This is an important model that the tech industry should be paying attention to: Amazon’s Kindle Fire shows how you can deeply discount your hardware, lag behind competitors in terms of market share, and win in revenue terms.

In the report, we dig into available data on Amazon’s unique mobile strategy. Amazon has achieved respectable results in terms of app downloads and app revenue on Kindle Fires, and yet is often left out of mobile platform analyses that focus on Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are some of the key numbers behind Amazon’s Kindle Fire ecosystem:

For full access to the report on The Amazon Kindle Ecosystem and data on all our other verticals, sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.