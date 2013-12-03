Inside Amazon's Kindle Tablet Ecosystem, Arguably The Most Underrated Mobile Platform

In his appearance yesterday on 60 Minutes, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged that the company sells its Kindle Fire tablets at cost.

Instead of squeezing a margin from its hardware sales, Amazon generates revenue from Kindle Fire users in other ways. It encourages them to download from Amazon’s vast digital library of apps and media, view ads, and access related services like e-commerce.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we dig into available data on Amazon’s unique mobile strategy. Amazon has achieved respectable results in terms of app downloads and app revenue on Kindle Fires, and yet is often left out of mobile platform analyses that focus on Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

Here are some of the key numbers behind Amazon’s Kindle Fire ecosystem:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

