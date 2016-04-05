A London startup that helps Microsoft to hire the right people has raised £1 million

Microsoft A group of Microsoft employees.

Saberr, a London startup that tries to help businesses to recruit the right people, has raised £1 million in a funding round led by the Angel Co-Fund.

Total funding in the three year-old Shoreditch startup, founded by Sam Mead and Alistair Shephard, now stands at $2.63 million (£1.85 million).

The new funds will be used to market Saberr’s algorithm and build out the product.

Shepherd told Business Insider that Saberr’s “people analytics” technology is underpinned by data and mathematics.

“We build software that helps teams work well together,” said Shepherd, who graduated from the University of Southampton with a masters degree in aerospace engineering. “It forecasts team and business performance by analysing human behaviour.”

Companies like Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Bank of Ireland and Virgin has used Saberr’s software to assess if a new hire will work well within their organisation.

“We can forecast potential performance of candidates before they join the business and we can advise you on how to reshuffle your teams,” said Shepherd. “We can tell you which sales teams will make more money and why. We look at the softer side of human behaviour and their tolerance for other people.”

In order to provide these insights, Saberr’s platform does things like observe employee communications over email and internal messaging systems, with Slack integration coming in the next week.

“This money is to plough into our growth,” said Shepherd. “We’ve got 100 product extensions that we’re planning on building.

Saberr works with businesses of all sizes but its focus is currently on big businesses. “We’re targeting large enterprises that have hundreds of thousands of people where small changes have massive impacts across the business,” explained Shepherd.

Tim Mills, investment director at Angel CoFund, said in a statement: “The team behind Saberr has built a truly innovative and intelligent technology, which helps tackle that most pertinent of questions in a world where the primary structure of working is increasingly the team — how can we predict whether individuals will work well together?

“This behavioural economic approach to HR, combined with Tom and Alistair’s vision for the business, really makes this an exciting investment opportunity. The team’s successes to date with the likes of Coca-Cola and Microsoft are a great springboard and we’re looking forward to working together in the coming months.”

