A startup CEO has been recruiting chefs over Tinder -- and she says it beats LinkedIn

A female startup founder in London has revealed that she’s been using mobile dating app Tinder to recruit male chefs.

Ariella Young, the 30-year-old founder and CEO of Mychefit, a platform that sends chefs to cook in your home, told Business Insider that she’s recruited two chefs through Tinder so far and she’s looking for more.

“I was using Tinder obviously for dating and then I saw some profiles where they were wearing aprons,” said Young in an interview at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference this week. “I approach them and ask if they’re a chef, before explaining that I’m interested in hiring them.”

Young — who holds a BA degree in law from the University of London and has studied at Stanford — admitted that she’s been using Tinder “just like” LinkedIn.

So far she’s managed to successfully hire two chefs over Tinder: Olivier, 32, and Sebastian, 30.

Olivier, whose Tinder conversation with Young can be read below, has worked as a chef at the Charlotte Street Hotel, while Sebastian is head chef at West Thirty Six in London’s Notting Hill area.

Young shared the screenshots of her Tinder conversations with Olivier to confirm her story.

Young said Olivier and Sebastian introduced her to a number of other chefs that they knew and she’s gone on to hire four of them, bringing her up to six chefs in total.

The chefs have already served over 100 people, who pay upwards of £38 per head, depending on the menu and the number of people being cooked for.

Chefs are paid £15 an hour and they bring their own food, cook it, and wash up before leaving.

Mychefit was built with the help of Berlin-based software developer Rawad Traboulsi and so far it’s been backed with £50,000 in angel funding, despite being founded just a couple of months ago.

Young said she’s now looking to raise more money so she can grow the business. “We already started generating revenue so we want to scale fast and grow fast and for that reason we’re looking for funding,” she said.

Young concluded: “It’s strictly professional, I’m not dating. I’m still single!”

Ariella Young Young and Sebastian are good friends and work colleagues but nothing more.

