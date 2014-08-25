A London Hip-Hop Artist Is The Key Suspect In The James Foley Execution Video

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary was making news back in March. Picture; Sunday Mirror

London-born Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary has been named as a suspect by British intelligence agencies in the hunt for beheaded US journalist James Foley’s killer.

Bary, 23, from Maida Vale, West London, had become a crucial part of investigations led by counterterrorism police, The Sunday Times reported.

Scotland Yard police officials told the British newspaper that MI5 is now certain of the identity of the British jihadist who appeared in the ISIS beheading video posted last week.

Bary, a London hip-hop artist, is the son of an Egyptian-born militant who is currently awaiting trial on terrorism charges in New York, linked to the 1998 bombings of the Kenyan and Tanzanian embassies.

Prior to his Twitter account being suspended, Bary posted a photo of himself holding up a severed head, while in June, The Sunday Times exposed a threat made by Bary from his Twitter account, “The lions are coming for you soon you filthy kuffs (infidels),” he tweeted. “Beheadings in your own backyard soon.”

Bary is among three British men who have been identified as the possible masked killer in the James Foley execution video.

Former Islamic State hostages have said he is one of several jihadists they commonly referred to as “the Beatles” due to their British accents.

After reportedly being radicalised by followers of ­Islamic preacher Anjem Choudary, Bary left London in 2013, travelling to Syria to fight in the country’s ongoing civil war.

More here.

