A Fisherman's Daughter Hauled Up This Beautiful Rare Blue Lobster

Image: Jay LaPlante

A 14 year-old fisherman’s daughter from Maine has landed a rare ocean catch – a blue lobster.

Jay LaPlante and his daughter Meghan were hauling up traps in Scarborough, Cumberland County when the young girl noticed the odd-coloured crustacean, WCSH-TV reports.

Meghan decided to name the lobster “Skyler” and said that instead of boiling up the bright blue shellfish, she will donate the unique creature to the Maine State Aquarium.

LaPlante says this is the first time he has ever caught a blue lobster.

