A Live Shark Fell Out Of The Sky And Landed On A Golf Course

Photo: The Catistrano Dispatch

Today in weird news: a shark fell out of the sky onto the 12th tee box at a golf course in California.The shark was wounded and bloody but alive, according to the Capistrano Dispatch.



It was about two-feet long, light brown, and had black spots. The shark was discovered by a course marshall who brought it to the club house, put it in a bucket with water and salt and drove it back to the ocean to release it.

San Juan Hill Golf Club Director of Club Communications Melissa McCormack told the Capistrano Dispatch:

“It was just wriggling around. Honestly, this is the weirdest thing that’s happened here.”

McCormack says the shark was probably plucked up from the ocean by a predatory bird and then dropped over the golf course, but it’s still unknown how it actually got there.

[h/t Deadspin]

