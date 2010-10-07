A Little Perspective On How "Terrible" Wall Street Bonuses Will REALLY Be This Year

Meredith Whitney predicted bonus season this year would be the worst since 2008 the other day.
Sounds scary. So what’s the big terrifying drop?
From £7.3 billion to £7 billion, predicts research done by the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
It’s lower than the £11.6 billion in bonuses distributed in London City during 2007, but not at all worrying considering that bonuses last year were well-received.
