A little meditation really does help improve sleep quality

Yoga at Bondi Beach. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Meditation does help older adults get better quality sleep, according to clinical trials.

Sleep disturbances are a medical and public health concern for an ageing population with an estimated half of the population aged 55 years and older having some sort of problem.

According to an article in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, moderate sleep disturbances in older adults are associated with higher levels of fatigue, disturbed mood, depressive symptoms and a reduced quality of life.

David S. Black, of the University of Southern California, and coauthors conducted a small clinical trial in Los Angeles in 2012.

“Mindfulness meditation appears to have a role in addressing the prevalent burden of sleep problems among older adults,” the study says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.