A Little-Known Australian Hedge Fund Billionaire Who Loves Marcia Hines Will Advise Australia's Financial System Inquiry

A little known billionaire hedge fund manager with a passion for singer Marcia Hines has been appointed to an international advisory panel to support Treasurer Joe Hockey’s Financial System Inquiry.

London-based Sir Michael Hintze was born in China, the grandson of White Russians escaping the Bolshevik revolution, and was educated at the University of Sydney where he studied physics and mathmatics.

Hintze, as he is known to his friends, is the founder and chief executive of CQS, a global multi strategy asset management firm. CQS was listed as the world’s third top performing large hedge fund.

The 60-year-old Australian-British businessman is listed by Forbes as the 16th richest Australian with $1.75 billion.

Sir Michael is close to Prince Charles and does work for the Prince’s Trust. He was one of a handful of Australians invited to the wedding of Prince William and Kate, the now Duchess of Cambridge.

He ‘outed’ himself several years ago, when there was a scandal involving cash for honours, as a large donor to the British Conservative Party. He received a knighthood in 2013 for his charitable work. At the same time he was made a Member of the Order of Australia.

The Hintze Family Charitable Foundation has enabled the restoration of Michelangelo’s frescoes in the Pauline Chapel at the Vatican and provided support to the Old Vic Theatre and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

He is a supporter of the University of Sydney, pledging $1 million to launch a flagship research and development incubator with the Charles Perkins Centre to explore commercially viable applications for improving individual and population health.

In 2006, his contributions to the university allowed the establishment of the Centre for International Security Studies and the Michael Hintze Chair in International Security.

At his 50th birthday, he hired Marcia Hines to sing at Catalina Restaurant in Rose Bay.

He is treasurer of the Sydney University UK Alumni Association and Chair of the Friends of the University of Sydney UK Trust.

Treasurer Hockey says his four-person International Advisory Panel will provide an expert perspective including technological change, Australia’s global competitiveness and offshore regulatory frameworks.

The other advisory members are David Morgan, former CEO of Westpac; Jennifer Nason, Global Chairman of Technology, Media and Telecom Investment Banking at JP Morgan Chase; Andrew Sheng, a Hong Kong-based former central banker and financial regulator in Asia and a leading commentator on global finance.

