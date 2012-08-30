A Little Boy Born Without Feet Was Invited To Train With FC Barcelona

Gabriel Muniz, an 11-year-old boy from Rio, was born without feet but that hasn’t stopped him from playing, and excelling in the game he loves, soccer.



Scouts from Barcelona spotted Muniz while in Rio and invited him to go to Spain to train with the team in September, according to the Herald Sun.

Muniz says he hopes when he is older, soccer is in the Paralympic games. Watch Muniz’s skill here:

